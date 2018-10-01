

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canada is back in a revamped trade deal with the United States and Mexico after months of high-pressure negotiations. Plus, several Canadian cities are considering legalizing drinking alcohol in parks.

1. New NAFTA: Canada and the U.S. have reached a tentative deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement after negotiations that lasted more than a year.

2. Friend or foe: The FBI is investigating sexual misconduct allegations against U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as another Yale classmate accuses the judge of lying in his testimony to a Senate committee.

3. Public drinking: As Canada prepares for a shift in how and where people consume marijuana, several cities are also considering legalizing drinking alcohol in parks.

4. Community remembrance: Many Canadians’ fashion choice made a loud statement on Sunday, for the annual Orange Shirt Day to recognize the victims and survivors of residential schools.

5. Art copy: A Calgary artist is accusing home retailer West Elm of copyright infringement over a bedding she says resembles her work.