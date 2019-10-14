

1. 'Whatever it takes': NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will do "whatever it takes" to keep the Conservatives from assuming power, including forming a coalition government with Justin Trudeau's Liberals.

2. Thunberg in oil country: Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg says she will be making her way to Alberta after some much needed rest.

3. Air Canada says 'Hello, everybody!': You won’t be hearing "ladies and gentlemen" or "mesdames et messieurs" from the captain on any more Air Canada flights, as the airline moves to gender neutral terms in its boarding announcements.

4. Bringing 'Clare's Law' to Alberta: Legislation is being introduced this fall to bring a "Clare's Law" to Alberta that would allow people access to criminal records of their partners in hopes it will help protect people from potential domestic violence.

5. Snowbirds crash: A member of the Canadian Snowbirds was forced to eject from his aircraft on Sunday afternoon just before the team was set to perform in Atlanta. Capt. Kevin Domon-Grenier landed safely, while his aircraft crashed in an unpopulated area.

One more thing….

No shame in Toronto slang: Toronto's unique lexicon is notable because of the city's unmatched diversity, reflecting languages from all over the world -- and it’s being adopted by Torontonians of all stripes.