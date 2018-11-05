

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Plane collision: A rare mid-air plane crash on Sunday in Ottawa has left one man dead and two others injured as investigators try to understand what caused two aircrafts to collide.

2. Murder charges: Former CFL player Josh Boden has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the 2009 death of his ex-girlfriend.

3. Monarch ties: In CTV’s Question Period, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he doesn't see the relevance of Canada’s ties to the monarchy, in the context of the spending allowances for former governors general.

4. Animal death: The Montreal SPCA is investigating after a caleche horse collapsed and died on a street in Montreal over the weekend.

5. Trailer living: Shocked by the price of real estate in Montreal, 31-year-old Laura Cobham plans to fix up and live in an $8,500 travel trailer.

One more thing...

Midterm elections: U.S. residents will head to the polls tomorrow in what may end up being a critical referendum on U.S. President Donald Trump’s first two years in office. Here's what you need to know ahead of the voting.