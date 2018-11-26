

CTVNews.ca Staff





General Motors is expected to announce Monday that it is planning to close its operations in Oshawa, Ont., affecting thousands of jobs. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. GM closure: CTV Toronto has learned that GM is expected to announce it will close its operations in Oshawa, Ont. as part of global restructuring aimed at moving toward lower-emission vehicles.

2. Grey Cup: After two straight Grey Cup losses, the Calgary Stampeders have finally won the CFL championship title in their third consecutive appearance, beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-16.

3. Toddler’s death: The community of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia is mourning the death of a four-year-old girl who fell underneath a float in the town’s Santa Claus parade on Saturday.

4. Stranded whales: Conservation workers say 145 pilot whales that stranded themselves on a remote beach in New Zealand over the weekend have all died.

5. Genetic modification: A Chinese researcher claims that he helped make the world’s first genetically edited babies, altering their DNA to try to give the twin girls born this month a natural resistance to the AIDS virus, HIV.

One more thing...

Money Monday: The holiday season comes every year and so too the warnings of overspending, but experts say the consequences of a financial hangover this year are growing compared with just a few years ago.