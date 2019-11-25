The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have earned some long-awaited Grey Cup redemption. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Grey Cup: The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to win the 107th Grey Cup, ending the longest championship drought in CFL history.

2. McKenna video: Liberal cabinet minister Catherine McKenna said she's not apologizing for an emotional video she posted on Twitter speaking about her kids while clearing out her campaign office.

3. Combatting superbugs: In the wake of a report that predicts the deaths of nearly 400,000 Canadians in the next 30 years to antibiotic-resistant superbugs, a Canadian academic is urging pharmaceutical companies to do more.

4. Chess set: A carved rock found in 1991 in southern Jordan by a Canadian professor and archeologist could be the oldest chess piece ever found.

5. #PatientsAreNotFaking: Twitter users are sharing their stories of not being believed by doctors after a U.S. health-care worker made a viral video mocking certain patients.

One more thing…

'Stray sweetheart': A stray dog in Ontario has generated a lot of love across the internet after she was found sheltering five kittens from the cold last week.