

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Canadian citizen who was aboard a plane that crashed through a fence at Guyana's international airport has died. Plus, a life-threatening, but often hidden medical condition -- sometimes mistaken for a heart attack -- has doctors speaking out.

1. Plane passenger: A Canadian woman travelling to Toronto on a Fly Jamaica airliner that crash-landed in Guyana last week has died, according to Global Affairs.

2. Hidden condition: An Ontario doctor says life-threatening aortic dissections are on the rise, but the little-known condition is often misdiagnosed as other cardiac emergencies.

3. Costly removal: Taxpayers in British Columbia are angry at the $30,000 price tag for the controversial removal of a Sir John A. MacDonald statue.

4. Sleeping disorder: An Ontario man convicted of rape seven years ago now claims, in his new defence, that he was sleepwalking at the time of the assault.

5. Impromptu babysitting: A Utah police officer is being praised after photos showed him holding a young mother’s baby for hours as she filed a domestic violence report.

One more thing...

Church restoration: After a nearly five-year long battle, a 103-year-old church in Cape Breton has been saved by a community group that hopes to restore it to its former splendour.