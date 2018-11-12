

Nearly 70 world leaders gathered at the World Peace Forum in Paris marked the 100-year anniversary of the armistice that ended the First World War. Plus, relief and heartache await those starting to return home to a Southern California wildfire zone.

1. Peace forum: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seated next to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the peace forum in Paris, making for a possibly awkward encounter for the PM who has repeatedly condemned Putin’s actions.

2. Homes destroyed: For some California residents who fled their homes last week, in the wake of a deadly wildfire there’s nothing left to return to.

3. Strawberry crimes: A 50-year-old former farm supervisor has been arrested in connection with an Australian food tampering scare involving needles in store-bought strawberries.

4. Train push: A Calgary woman who was paralyzed after police say she was pushed in front of an oncoming transit train has had life-saving surgery and says she’s thankful to be alive.

5. Growing lessons: Want to cultivate your own personal cannabis but don’t know where to start? A new business in Regina is teaching people how to grow cannabis at home.

One more thing...

Money Mondays: How much pricier are organic groceries? With seasonal fluctuations, a longer shelf life for some products and buying in bulk, organic consumption doesn't have to suck your savings dry.