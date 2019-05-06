

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned that Canada is taking a new approach in its ongoing dispute with China by pushing for Washington's help in the crisis. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

From the desk of CTV News Channel: Investigators try to determine the cause of a deadly Russian plane crash; fighting stopd in the Middle East and we will look into a new UN report that says nature is on the decline at an alarming rate. Watch these stories and more today on CTV News Channel.

1. Diplomatic relations: Sources confirm to CTV News that Canadian officials -- including Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Finance Minister Bill Morneau -- want the U.S. to speak directly with China on Ottawa's behalf.

2. Tax benefit: CTV News has learned that the Liberal government is expected announce an increase to the Canada child tax benefit today.

3. Proton pump inhibitors: Doctors are warning that millions of Canadians are taking commonly prescribed acid-reflux drugs much longer than the recommended two-month period, upping the risk of health-related side-effects.

4. Gaza airstrikes: The Israeli army says it has lifted restrictions on residents in southern Israel, signalling a ceasefire with Palestinian militants in Gaza to end the bloodiest fighting between the two sides since 2014.

5. Cat rescue: More than 300 cats were found in a Toronto apartment in what animal officials are calling a "perilous hoarding situation" as the city only allows a maximum of six cats in a single home.

One more thing…

Marathon attire: A British nurse who ran the London Marathon in uniform says she has been denied a Guinness World Records listing because she wasn't wearing a skirt.