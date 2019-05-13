

CTVNews.ca Staff





An active wildfire in central British Columbia has prompted a local state of emergency and several evacuations. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

From the desk of CTV News Channel: The Opposition calls for an emergency meeting on Mark Norman; wildfires burn in the B.C. Interior and the Toronto Raptors advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Watch these stories and more today.

1. B.C. wildfire: Firefighters have made progress battling a wildfire near Fraser Lake, B.C. they said was zero per cent contained, but 70 per cent "guarded." Authorities say the fire may have been human-caused.

2. Mark Norman: Opposition MPs are calling for the House of Commons' Standing Committee on National Defence to hold an emergency meeting on the government's conduct in the investigation of Vice-Admiral Mark Norman.

3. Gas prices: A majority of Canadians say they are worried or somewhat worried about the increasing price of gas, according to a new Nanos Research survey.

4. Sugar tax: A Winnipeg food scientist is researching whether a 20 per cent tax on sugary drinks would significantly curb consumption among Canadians.

5. NBA playoffs: A buzzer beater from Kawhi Leonard lifted the Toronto Raptors to a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, and into the Eastern Conference Finals.

One more thing…

Money Monday: When it comes to buying a car, Canadians can't get enough of the zero per cent loan, no-down-payment and cashback options offered by car dealers.