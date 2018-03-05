

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Shape of Water was the big winner at the 90th Academy Awards Sunday night. Plus, CTV News takes a look at how Canadian roads are evolving and how it’s affecting aging baby boomers.

1. Oscars: The Shape of Water took home four awards at the 90th Academy Awards, including best picture and best director for Guillermo del Toro.

2. Election interference? A former director of the CIA says Canada should be worried about potential interference in the upcoming federal election in 2019.

3. Canadian first: Stephen Toope, the former president of the University of British Columbia, is the first foreigner to be installed as vice-chancellor of England’s prestigious University of Cambridge.

4. On the road: Canadian roads are poised to undergo a massive shift in the years to come, thanks to technological advances and an aging population. In an exclusive week-long series, CTVNews.ca takes a deeper look at the future of Canadian driving.

5. Supporting: An Ontario man whose life was saved with a heart transplant ran his first 10-kilometre race over the weekend with the father of the donor cheering him on.