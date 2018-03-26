

CTVNews.ca Staff





Stormy Daniels gives details of her alleged encounter with Trump, plus a Montreal mom who was upset that a movie theatre charged admission for her six-month-old baby.

1. Stormy Daniels speaks. In a highly-anticipated interview with ’60 minutes,’ adult film star Stormy Daniels said she was threatened to keep silent about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

2. Brexit vote allegations. A Canadian company that worked to identify and target voters in favour of Brexit is facing renewed scrutiny after allegations that the campaign it worked for may have breached spending rules.

3. 'Dark web' guns. The RCMP says criminals are using the so-called “dark web,” and hard-to-track digital currency to sell illicit guns to Canadians.

4. Movie tickets. A Montreal-area mother was outraged after a cinema charged her $7 to bring her six-month-old baby to a matinee, but the theatre’s owner says the charge is a necessary deterrent.

5. Juno Awards. It was a night of positivity at the Juno Awards Sunday, as Canadian music stars, including host Michael Buble, focused on celebrating the upsides of life.

And one more thing….

