

CTVNews.ca Staff





A summary of the Mueller report concludes the special counsel found no evidence that Donald Trump's presidential campaign conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election, but the legal fight's not over. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mueller report: Trump cheered his attorney general's reading of the report, but Democrats pointing out that Mueller was circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice are demanding to see the full account.

2. Canadian citizens: Detectives in Pompano Beach, Florida have launched a double-homicide investigation after a Quebec couple was found dead in their home.

3. Mali massacre: The United Nations says the death toll from a massacre by Dogon militants in a central Malian village rose to 134 on Sunday.

4. Breast implants: An Ont. woman whose breast implants were linked to her cancer is appalled that the surgical enhancements are still available in Canada despite being banned in 40 countries.

5. CBD-infused candies: The man who founded Jelly Belly has released a new line of cannabis-infused jelly beans available in 38 different flavors.

One more thing…

Amber Alert: Ont. police have released a summary of calls they received by community members who were bothered by the Amber Alert issued for an 11-year-old girl who was later found dead.