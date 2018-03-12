

CTVNews.ca Staff





Christine Elliott has conceded defeat in her bid to become leader of Ontario's Progressive Conservative party. Plus, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she told her Indian counterpart that Jaspal Atwal's invitation to a government event was an "honest mistake."

And for "Money Monday," a fear of rising interest rates is causing more Canadians to opt for fixed-rate mortgages, but critics say the move is potentially costing homebuyers thousands of dollars.

1. Ontario PCs: After initially challenging the results of the Ontario Progressive Conservative leadership race, Christine Elliott has conceded defeat and congratulated winner Doug Ford.

2. Safe ride: A Winnipeg non-profit taxi company is working to provide women and children with safe transportation with a female driver, however demand has forced the group to issue a call for volunteers.

3. Surging demand: School boards across Canada are looking to entice French-speaking teachers amid huge demand for French immersion classes.

4. Atwal’s invite: Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says she told her Indian counterpart that Jaspal Atwal's invitation to an event during the government's official trip to India in February was "an honest mistake."

5. Home of centenarians: A Quebec retirement home is celebrating nine residents turning 100 this year, bringing the total number of centenarians under its roof to 20.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Fear of rising interest rates is causing more Canadians to opt for fixed-rate mortgages over variable-rate alternatives that could save them thousands of dollars in payments, according to a leading expert.