

Staff, CTVNews.ca





An Ethiopian Airlines jet crashed on Sunday shortly after takeoff from the country's capital, killing all 157 people aboard including 18 Canadians. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Ethiopian Airlines: CTV News has confirmed the victims in the plane crash so far include an Edmonton mother and her 5-year-old daughter, a Carleton University professor and a Calgary accountant.

2. Boeing planes: The aircraft that crashed in Ethiopia was the same model as the Lion Air flight that plunged into Indonesian seas last October, raising safety concerns for Boeing's new jet.

3. SNC-Lavalin affair: Protecting jobs has been at the centre of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's defence on the SNC-Lavalin case, but one federal minister was unable to give any evidence to back that stance.

4. Brain activity: Vancouver General Hospital doctors are now able to monitor brain function in real time thanks to new "brain bolt" technology placed inside a patient's skull.

5. Risky selfie: A woman who crossed a barrier to take a selfie with a jaguar at an Arizona zoo was attacked by the big cat.

One more thing...

Money Monday: Many Canadians are flying to warmer climes with the start of March break, but some may return with hefty medical bills if they don't read the fine print on their travel insurance policy.