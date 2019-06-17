

CTVNews.ca Staff





Quebec's controversial secularism bill banning religious symbols for teachers, police officers and other public servants in positions of authority was voted into law late Sunday night. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Raptors parade: As the Raptors bask in the NBA championship glow, Toronto is ready for a victory parade today with massive crowds expected for the celebrations.

2. Hong Kong protests: A Canadian journalist who witnessed China's deadly crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square says it's possible that Beijing could send the military to quell current protests on an extradition bill.

3. Immigration bill: In addition to the secularism bill, the Quebec government has also passed an immigration reform bill which will scrap thousands of ongoing applications to live and work in the province.

4. Unsafe toys: An Alberta woman was nearly blinded after she was struck by a foam bullet amid recent warnings from doctors concerned about the potential for more injuries with the newer high-velocity toys.

5. Dark tourism: TV fans are flocking to a dangerous dark tourism site in eastern Europe on the back of the success of HBO's latest smash hit "Chernobyl."

One more thing…

Medi Teddy: A 12-year-old girl from Connecticut has designed a stuffed animal pouch to cover IV bags to make hospital visits less intimidating for young patients.