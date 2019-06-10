

CTVNews.ca Staff





CTV News has learned that the Liberal government is expected to announce its intension to ban single-use plastics as soon as 2021. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Plastics ban: A source tells CTV News that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to announce plans to ban single-use plastic as early as 2021, amid growing concern about plastic pollution.

2. David Ortiz: Police say former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz was ambushed by a man who shot him from behind at close range on Sunday night at a bar in the Dominican Republic.

3. Extradition bill: Despite massive protests, Hong Kong's leader is pushing ahead with new laws that would allow people to be extradited to mainland China where they could face politically charged trials.

4. Canadian shot: The daughter of a Canadian man shot while vacationing in Sint Maarten says he died after trying to protect her during an armed robbery.

5. Breast implants: Breast cancer survivors who have the textured implants recently banned by Health Canada due to a rare but serious risk of cancer say they are scared of remission.

One more thing…

Deer problem: They may look cute, but the town of Saint Andrews, N.B., is so sick of the deer roaming its streets that it's considering new measures, including a cull or birth control program.