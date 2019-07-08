

CTVNews.ca Staff





Wildfires have forced hundreds of people to evacuate from First Nations communities in northeastern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Wildfires: The Canadian Red Cross says that residents from Little Grand Rapids and Pauingassi First Nation have been transported to Winnipeg after wildfires prompted special air quality statements for the communities.

2. Northern Gateway: Newly disclosed documents show that Canada's spy service routinely welcomed reports from the energy industry about perceived threats, and kept such information in its files in case it might prove useful later.

3. Hit-and-run victim: The family of a four-year-old Toronto boy who was struck and severely injured by a motorcycle in May says he could make a full recovery as he's now opening his eyes and moving his arms and legs.

4. Jeffrey Epstein: Eleven years after letting billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein off with a plea deal, New York officials have arrested him on new sex-trafficking charges allegedly involving underage girls.

5. Meth camps: Instead of waiting for provincial action on Winnipeg's meth crisis, outreach workers are taking to the city’s trails and pathways to create "meth camps" where people with drug addictions live and use the drug.

One more thing…

Money Monday: Recent wildfires and floods across Canada are a reminder that natural disasters can strike at any time, resulting in catastrophic financial losses if your property isn't insured.