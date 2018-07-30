

The funeral for one of the Toronto shooting victims is scheduled today, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to attend.

1. Toronto shooting: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to attend the funeral of Reese Fallon, one of the victims of the Toronto shooting.

2. Selfless victim: The boyfriend of a woman injured in the Toronto shooting is describing how she was injured after running to help a victim.

3. Artifacts uncovered: Archeologists in Montreal have uncovered Iroquois artifacts that date mostly to around 1375.

4. One month mark: Sunday marked the one-month anniversary of Doug Ford being elected as premier of Ontario and CTVNews.ca has a timeline for you.

5. Viral job offer: A man left homeless after his idea for a tech startup failed says he now has his pick of hundreds of new jobs, after a sign he made went viral.