

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Toronto shooting: Two people are dead, along with a gunman, and 12 injured after a shooting in Toronto's Greektown neighbourhood late Sunday night.

2. Lawsuit filed: A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against five Canadian pharmaceutical companies alleging the firms may have been negligent in their manufacturing of the drugs and in quality control testing of raw material from their supplier in China.

3. Walmart questioning: A woman in Quebec said she felt disrespected and embarrassed when a Walmart employee confronted her about bringing her emotional support dog to the store.

4. Resettling White Helmets: Canada has offered to accept dozens of White Helmets and their families from Syria, following a dramatic weekend rescue. But who makes up the group and what have they accomplished? CTVNews.ca explains.

5. Rare treat: A rare dust storm has completely engulfed Mars, a phenomenon that only happens once every six to eight years.