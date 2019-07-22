

The double murder of a couple in northern British Columbia has sparked international headlines, and Monday marks one year since the shooting on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. murders: A double murder in northern British Columbia has sparked international headlines. Two possible eyewitnesses have come forward with potential clues.

2. Shooting anniversary: Monday marks the first anniversary of the shooting on Toronto’s Danforth Avenue. A ceremony was held over the weekend to honour the victims.

3. Canadians prefer the Dems: A recent online survey found nearly eight in 10 Canadians would choose a Democrat over U.S. President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

4. ‘Doc’ in Cooperstown: The late Toronto Blue Jays pitching great Roy “Doc” Halladay has been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

5. Win a house for $25?: House flippers in Ottawa have started an essay contest that offers a million-dollar home to the winner in exchange for a $25 entry fee.

One more thing…

Kensington Palace released three pictures of Prince George ahead of his sixth birthday on Monday.





And for Money Monday...

Haven’t booked your summer holiday yet? Travel experts say there are still deals to be had on great trips, as long as you are flexible.