

CTVNews.ca Staff





The hockey world is mourning a former NHL goaltender who drowned in an Ontario harbour, a federal cabinet shuffle is expected this week, and France is the 2018 FIFA World Cup champion.

1. Former NHLer dies: Ray Emery, the former NHL goaltender whose career included stops in Ottawa, Chicago and Philadelphia, drowned in Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday after diving into the water off a boat, police said.

2. Cabinet shuffle: A number of key ministers, including Chrystia Freeland and Bill Morneau, are expected to keep their portfolios when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffles his cabinet next week.

3. Cross-border travel: Despite the ongoing trade spat between Canada and the United States, data suggest that the number of Canadians heading south has grown this year.

4. Trump-Putin summit: U.S. President Donald Trump named the European Union as a top adversary of the United States on the eve of his high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

5. World Cup celebrations: Twenty years after their first World Cup title, France won the biggest FIFA trophy after defeating Croatia 4-2 in Sunday’s final.

And one more thing:

A week after Prince Louis was christened, Kensington Palace released official Royal Family photos taken by photographer Matt Holyoak to mark the occasion.