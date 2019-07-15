

CTVNews.ca Staff





A wide-scale search is underway for two 16-year-old girls who have gone missing in a large Ontario park. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Missing girls: Police say two teenage girls who went camping in Algonquin Provincial Park have been reported as missing after failing to show up at a pre-determined checkpoint on Thursday.

2. Airline rights: Some of the government's new air passenger protection regulations take effect today, giving passengers compensation if their luggage is lost or if they are bumped from a flight.

3. Medical errors: Critics say that Canadians who suffer from medical mistakes face an unfair legal battle thanks to a taxpayer-funded association that helps cover doctors' legal expenses.

4. Same-sex marriage: Three years after the Anglican Church of Canada approved same sex marriage the motion has been unexpectedly overturned, drawing protests from some dioceses.

5. Algae blooms: A dog that went swimming in a New Brunswick river notorious for toxic algae has died, and animal welfare experts are warning pet owners of the risk.

One more thing…

Love letter found: A 76-year-old love letter discovered during renovations at a Quebec home has helped a man get to know the father he never really knew.