

CTVNews.ca Staff





The 2019 Golden Globes were less political than in previous years, but speeches by the show's hosts and winners kept issues of equality and diversity alive. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Golden Globes: In a Golden Globes full of surprises and snubs, the Freddie Mercury biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" took best dramatic picture honours over Bradley Cooper's heavily favoured "A Star is Born."

2. Data leaked: Conservative Senator Linda Frum's Twitter account was hacked Sunday night, with those responsible sharing her personal information and using racial slurs in their tweets.

3. Deadly fire: Prosecutors in Poland have detained and brought charges against the man who designed an escape room entertainment site where five teenage girls were killed in a fire.

4. Trade talks: Canadian delegates in China are under pressure to bring up the detention of two Canadian men as U.S. officials also work to settle their own trade disputes with the country.

5. Run challenge: A Nova Scotia woman is running every day for the first 100 days of 2019 in honour of her daughter, who died five years ago at a marathon in Toronto.

One more thing:

Feast day: Christians across Europe celebrated Epiphany on Sunday, with worshippers plunging into icy waters and parades being held in Poland and elsewhere.