

CTVNews.ca Staff





Another Canadian man has reportedly been detained in China on allegations of fraud in the midst of testy diplomatic relations between the two countries that continues to worsen. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Mixed messages: The remarks that led to John McCallum being fired as Canadian ambassador to China came at the same time Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland was trying to gain international support for Canada's position in the ongoing diplomatic dispute.

2. Holocaust Day: Knowledge of the Holocaust seems to be declining among young Canadians with a new survey reporting that about half of respondents can't name a single concentration camp or ghetto.

3. Cathedral bombing: Islamic militants allegedly set off two bombs inside a Roman Catholic church in the Philippines during Sunday Mass, killing at least 20 people and wounding more than 100 others.

4. Last words: A new study is researching the contents and meaning of suicide notes to identify potential patterns and clues about why people kill themselves.

5. Home sales: A house in Vancouver is attracting attention after the listing price dropped under the $1 million mark in a city where out-of-control real estate prices are finally starting to fall.

One more thing…

Money Monday: Lost your job? Canada's employment insurance program pays its recipients a maximum of $562 per week. CTVNews.ca explains how to apply to enrol.