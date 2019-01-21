

U.S. Democrats plan to use their new legislative powers to investigate if the Canadian border is properly staffed as California Rep. Lou Correa says U.S. President Donald Trump's focus on the Mexico border is ignoring possible threats from the North. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Border control: Canada's Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale is defending accusations that the United States is ignoring security issues at the Canadian border, saying it is the "most successful international boundary" in history.

2. Lincoln Memorial: A viral video of a standoff between a Native American elder and group of catholic school teens has sparked outrage online, but the teenager at the centre claims he was only trying to calm the situation.

3. Sunday football: The Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots will face off in this year's Super Bowl in Atlanta after winning their respective conference championship games on Sunday.

4. Congenital transmission: A group of Ont. mothers are convinced they passed the effects of Lyme disease onto their children while pregnant and have banded together to push for changes to testing and treatments in Canada.

5. Home contest: An Alberta homeowner is offering wordsmiths a chance to write letters, and submit a $25 entrance fee, in hopes of winning her $1.7-million house.

Money Monday: Investment planning can often be seen as a luxury for the financially stable but advisers say that it's especially important for those who are starting out in their careers or are struggling with debt