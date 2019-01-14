

A local hospital reports improvements among people critically injured in the Ottawa bus crash on Friday, but police say it could be months before the cause of the crash is known. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Crash survivors: More stories are emerging about the people involved in the deadly bus crash in Ottawa that left three dead and 23 injured. Here's what we know about some of the survivors.

2. Lion Air: Indonesian navy divers have recovered the cockpit voice recorder, as well as human remains, from a Lion Air jet that crashed into the Java Sea in October, killing all 189 people on board.

3. Cabinet shuffle: CTV News has learned that Ontario MP Jane Philpott is going to be named the new president of the Treasury Board in the latest federal cabinet shuffle.

4. Eye pain: Before laser eye surgery, radial keratotomy was one of the most common procedures to correct nearsightedness, but it has since been abandoned because of questions over safety.

5. Texting back: Tired of not knowing if his son was ignoring his texts, Nick Herbert created ReplyASAP, an app that locks kid's phones until they reply to their parent’s text messages.

Drunk driving: A Montreal woman has asked a man convicted of hitting her while driving under the influence to join her at schools to speak about road safety and the dangers of impaired driving.