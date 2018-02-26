

CTVNews.ca Staff





The Prime Minister's Office is rebutting claims from a B.C. man convicted of attempting to murder an Indian politician that he and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have a friendly relationship.

Plus for "Money Monday," a look at the significant changes in the remittance market in the past few years and advice on how to maximize the money you send home.

1. Dispute over claims: A man convicted of attempted murder who was invited to a dinner reception with Justin Trudeau in India says he had a friendly relationship with the prime minister, and stayed away to save him from further embarrassment. However, officials in the Prime Minister's Office are disputing those claims.

2. Search continues: Roughly 500 people are continuing the search for a three-year-old Ontario boy who police say was swept away by floodwaters five days earlier.

3. Out of control: It's been nine months since Churchill, Man. received goods on a consistent basis due to damaged railway tracks, with residents saying grocery prices are getting out of control. Organizations from across the province stepped up over the weekend to help those in need.

4. Recommendations drafted: An emergency physician at Toronto's St. Michael's Hospital has co-authored a series of recommendations aimed at helping medical professionals manage in-flight emergencies.

5. Wedding dress mystery: A family in southwestern Ontario is looking for the owner of a wedding dress that was found alongside a busy highway.

Plus for "Money Monday": The remittance market has changed significantly in recent years, so those looking to maximize the money they send home should shop around now more than ever.