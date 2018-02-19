

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal justice minister is speaking out about racism in Canada's criminal justice system. Plus, a Zamboni driver is sharing his pride in representing Canada his own way at the Pyeongchang Winter Games.

Plus, for "Money Monday," do automobile insurance prices vary by season?

1. No place: Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould says she’s determined to rid Canada’s criminal justice system of racism.

2. Senior found: A missing Brampton, Ont. senior has been found in a grocery store parking lot, three days after she went missing, and her daughter is thanking those who helped in the search.

3. Museum for Bieber: A museum exhibition highlighting the work and life of Justin Bieber has opened in his southern Ontario hometown. "Steps to Stardom" opened Sunday in Stratford, where approximately 100 people lined up for the exhibition opening.

4. Kidney donation: An Ont. man is celebrating his new lease on life after receiving a kidney donation from a friend he’s known since elementary school.

5. Representing Canada: A Zamboni driver is proudly representing Canada in the Pyeongchang Winter Games, as one of two Canadians helping bring world class ice to the competition.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Your auto insurance rate is cheaper if you sign up when the weather is warm. That’s the key takeaway from a two-year price analysis by LowestRates.ca.