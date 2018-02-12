

CTVNews.ca Staff





Here’s what you need to know today: Canada’s first gold medal in Pyeongchang, Trudeau criticized for his comments about the Colten Boushie case, a deadly plane crash, and more details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

1. Canada wins gold. Team Canada has won its first gold medal of the 2018 Winter Games, in the team figure skating competition.

2. Colten Boushie case. The Conservatives are accusing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "political interference," after the prime minister said the criminal justice system has to "do better” following the acquittal of a white farmer in the death of a young Indigenous man.

3. Deadly plane crash. A Russian airliner crashed Sunday shortly after takeoff, killing all 71 people aboard and scattering wreckage across a snowy field outside Moscow.

4. White House turmoil. Several senior aides fanned out on the U.S. morning talk shows on Sunday to explain how the White House handled the departure of staff secretary Rob Porter, accused of abusing his two ex-wives.

5. Royal wedding. Kensington Palace has released more details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s May 19 wedding, revealing that the event will include a carriage ride through Windsor.

And one more thing for Money Monday…

A 12-month romp around the globe may seem like a far-fetched dream to most, but experts say such a journey is possible with proper planning, lots of saving and some sacrifices.