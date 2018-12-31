

CTVNews.ca Staff





A Toronto man whose twins were born via a surrogate in Kenya says he's hit a roadblock in bringing the newborns home because of Canadian citizenship rules. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Free trade: The CPTPP free-trade deal went into effect on Sunday, meaning many Canadian exporters now have tariff-free access to new markets including Japan, New Zealand and Australia.

2. Citizenship law: A second-generation Canadian is asking for help from the federal government after learning that his citizenship can't be passed down to his surrogate-born daughters in Kenya.

3. Beard guy: Canadian music group Walk Off the Earth says that band member Mike Taylor, also known as "Beard Guy," has died.

4. Holiday theft: Nova Scotia police are investigating after about $4,000 was stolen from a Cape Breton Catholic church that was broken into just before Christmas.

5. Ash jump: Relatives of B.C. base jumper Mike Racicot -- known as "Treehouse Mike" -- who died in a crash have spent months fulfilling his final wishes.

One more thing:

New rules: The new year will usher in a host of new laws that Canadians should be aware of, including changes to parental leave benefits and the sale of edible cannabis products.