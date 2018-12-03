

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has announced a temporary oil production cut, in an attempt to reverse a historic price gap that has Alberta’s crude selling at a significant discount. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Oil cuts: The Alberta government plans to cut oil production by 8.7 per cent -- or 350,000 barrels a day -- as of January 2019, to ease a massive backlog driving Canadian crude prices down.

2. Cannabis rates: A new study from Statistics Canada that draws data from wastewater suggests that Halifax has the highest rate of cannabis consumption per capita in the country.

3. Boxer injured: Canadian boxer Adonis Stevenson is reportedly in stable condition, but remains in an induced coma after being knocked out in a light heavyweight title fight on Saturday night.

4. Medical bills: A 28-year-old Ontario man has been forced to pay more than $100,000 for an experimental treatment in the U.S., for a rare form of cancer that isn’t covered by the province’s health-care plan.

5. Christmas music: A local radio station in Ohio won't be playing the 1944 classic 'Baby It's Cold Outside' this holiday season, citing the MeToo movement and listener demand.

Money Monday: The winter holidays can be an expensive time to travel for many Canadians, but with some planning it's possible not to break the bank during an already expensive season, frequent travellers say.