Tesla's Elon Musk says he may be interested in purchasing some of the five facilities General Motors plans to stop using by the end of 2019, giving a glimmer of hope to GM employees in Oshawa. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. GM factories: Elon Musk says he might purchase soon-to-be-shuttered General Motors factories and start assembling Teslas there.

2. Stuck in Cuba: A Quebec man held in Cuba for more than a year is facing a second trial after he was involved in a deadly boating incident, inspiring protests in Montreal.

3. Package Grinches: Maryland police have released shocking video of a small child being directed to steal parcels from a front porch.

4. Snow removal: Video of an Edmonton woman venting her frustration about getting around snowy streets in her wheelchair has gone viral.

5. Eating disorder: Experts are warning about orthorexia, a pathological obsession with "clean," healthy foods that can lead to a host of health problems.

One more thing...

Animal re-population: Fishers -- a species of weasel-like animals -- were eradicated in Washington state but the Calgary Zoo has a unique plan to bring them back.