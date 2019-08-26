

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is not expected to meet with a top Iranian official who dropped in to the G7 summit unannounced, even as world leaders have been debating how to handle the country's nuclear ambitions. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Group of Seven: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with U.S. President Donald Trump to tout their new trade deal at the G7 summit in France while the mood between Trump and other world leaders was repeatedly described as tense.

2. Tourist death: Mexican officials say a Canadian retiree who once served as an honorary consul in Mexico has been killed "with violence" at his residence in the Caribbean resort city of Cancun.

3. Air pollution: An international study has found that breathing in pollutants in the air could lead to an increase in mental health issues including depression and bipolar disorder.

4. Missing couple: The father of a B.C. man who -- along with his girlfriend -- was reported missing earlier this month, says the couple didn't disappear and were actually killed in a car crash but the wreck wasn't found for weeks.

5. Jays fans: 'Jeopardy!' champion Ken Jennings drew the scorn of Toronto Blue Jays fans after complaining about "surprisingly awful Canadians" who cross the border to cheer on the Jays when they play in Seattle.

Money Monday: A growing number of Canadians are including their pets in estate plans to ensure the furry family members are well cared for if something happens to their humans.