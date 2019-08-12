

Manitoba RCMP say autopsies for two bodies believed to be the B.C. murder suspects have been completed; meanwhile, Mounties in B.C. are expected to make an announcement on the case today. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Hong Kong protests: One of the world's busiest airports has cancelled all remaining flights for the day after thousands of Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters crowded into the main terminal, impacting dozens of flights globally.

2. Rogers Cup: Canadian teen Bianca Andreescu has become the first Canadian in 50 years to be crowned champion of the Rogers Cup after Serena Williams retired from the match in a stunning upset.

3. Jeffrey Epstein: U.S. President Donald Trump has joined the chorus of conspiracy theories circling online after the apparent suicide of accused sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein with officials quick to debunk the theories as jail cameras likely captured the event.

4. Cycling laws: An Ontario man is reminding the public that it is illegal -- and punishable by fines -- to ride bicycles on sidewalks after he was struck by a cyclist and suffered minor injuries.

5. Visually impaired: A free smartphone app being tested in Canada is revolutionizing the way blind people interact with the environment around them, allowing them to hear their surroundings.

One more thing…

'Moneyball' inspiration: A Toronto man who never made it past Tee-ball is now working as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays, and it is his number-crunching skills that got him into Major League Baseball.