

CTVNews.ca Staff





Officials are releasing more warnings about air quality as wildfires burn across British Columbia.

1. Wildfires burn: Wildfires continue to burn across British Columbia, as its cities struggle with some of the worst air quality in the world.

2. Re-election campaign: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced his re-election bid for the 2019 federal election.

3. Russian meddling: Nearly nine in 10 Canadians find it believable or somewhat believable that Russia is harnessing social media to meddle in elections of western democracies, according to a new Nanos Research survey for CTV News.

4. Henry Dundas: Scottish politician Henry Dundas' legacy is under the microscope as histories shine a light on his role in delaying the abolishment of slavery in the United Kingdom.

5. Sharing a home: The mayor of a small Ontario town says giving up his home to a family of five Syrian refugees for nearly half a year was a no-brainer.