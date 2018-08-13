

CTVNews.ca Staff





1. Fredericton shooting: A Fredericton, N.B. business owner is sharing his story of interacting with the shooting suspect in a case that left four people dead. It comes as experts say feelings of fear, grief and vulnerability are to be expected in the wake of such tragedies.

2. Forest fires burning: New forest fires continue to be discovered across Ontario, even as firefighters make headway against the province's largest and most threatening fires.

3. Shooting caught on video: Two men were injured during a brazen gunfight in a Toronto-area housing complex, with the shooting being captured on video.

4. Governor's criticism: Vermont's governor is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump, saying he's disrespectful of Canada amid trade tussles.

5. Good Samaritans: A group of four friends are being praised for their quick work averting a potentially catastrophic fire at a Saskatchewan motel.