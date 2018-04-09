

CTVNews.ca Staff





Thousands gathered to pay tribute to the 15 people killed when a bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team collided with a truck. Plus, Kinder Morgan announced the suspension of non-essential spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion due to opposition in B.C.

And for "Money Monday," a look at how Ontario workers can demand the same wage as their full-time colleagues.

1. Humboldt memorial: Thousands gathered to remember 15 people who died when the Humboldt Broncos' bus crashed late last week and heard from the team chaplain who happened upon the gruesome scene.

2. Donations pouring in: More than $4.6 million has been raised in donations to help victims and family members afford expenses from the horrific crash that killed 15.

3. Pipeline delay? Kinder Morgan announced Sunday that it is suspending all non-essential activities and related spending on the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project due to opposition from British Columbia.

4. MP contradicts: The expulsion of four Russian diplomats from Canada was done solely in solidarity with the United Kingdom, according to Liberal MP Ruby Sahota. Her assertion of this on CTV's Question Period Sunday contradicts what Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau have said, and has the opposition calling for an explanation.

5. Fertility clinics: Some Canadian couples who are struggling to get pregnant are turning south and heading off on so-called "procreation vacations" in foreign countries.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Part-time, casual and seasonal workers in Ontario now have the power to demand the same wage that their full-time colleagues receive if they do the same job under new rules brought in by the province on April 1.