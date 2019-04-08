

CTVNews.ca Staff





Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says Prime Minister Trudeau's lawyer sent him a letter threatening libel action for "false claims" regarding the SNC-Lavalin controversy. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. SNC-Lavalin affair: Andrew Scheer is challenging Trudeau to follow through on a threat to sue him over his allegation that the prime minister politically interfered with the criminal prosecution of SNC-Lavalin.

2. Trump's taxes: The White House chief of staff says Democrats will "never" see U.S. President Donald Trump's tax returns after they asked the IRS to provide six years of his personal returns.

3. Animal abuse: Police in southern Ontario are investigating after a woman walking her dog in made a grim discovery: six dead puppies.

4. Buying homes: Aspiring Ottawa home owners camped out overnight this weekend to view plans for a new building development, as the housing market heats up in Canada's capital.

5. Rhino poaching: Authorities in South Africa say an attempt to poach a rhinoceros in a national park ended with an elephant trampling one man to death and lions eating his remains.

One more thing…

Money Monday: Whether you are struggling with debt or you are a new Canadian on the hunt for employment, financial experts recommend a number of steps to improve your credit score.