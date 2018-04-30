

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian researchers have unveiled the tiny, portable device they say can do the work of a large blood testing lab – faster and cheaper. Plus, a witness to the Toronto van attack says the city is showing its strength in the wake of the tragedy.

1. Tiny lab: Canadian researchers have created a tiny, portable device they say can do the same work as a larger blood testing lab, in a fraction of the time and cost.

2. Van attack vigil: One of the witnesses to the Toronto van attack says the city has come together and become stronger in the wake of the tragedy.

3. Rocketing fuel prices: The price of gas has broken Vancouver's all-time high for the third time this week, with the Canadian city now ranking 13th in the world for most expensive gas.

4. Climate plan: Despite not yet having the details, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says, ahead of the 2019 election, he will be unveiling a climate plan aimed at meeting the Paris targets without a carbon tax.

5. Biographer on Markle: Royal biographer Andrew Morton sits down with CTV's Paul Workman to discuss how Meghan Markle has transformed the House of Windsor.