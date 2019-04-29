

CTVNews.ca Staff





Flooding in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario has forced the evacuation of thousands, and is threatening more property as water levels continues to rise. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

From the desk of CTV News Channel: We will have a look at what’s ahead in flood-soaked parts of the country including Montreal where there is a state of emergency. MPs get back to work in Ottawa, but the PM won't be there. And the Toronto Raptors look to grab a 2-0 lead in their NBA playoff series with Philadelphia. Watch these stories and more today on CTV News Channel.

1. Flood relief: Communities experiencing recurring flooding may receive federal funding to relocate after Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said that redevelopment in certain areas may not be allowed.

2. Canadian abroad: Two foreign oil workers -- a Canadian and a Scot -- were kidnapped by gunmen from an oil rig in Nigeria's Delta region, according to military operating in the area.

3. Trade dispute: Some people at a Wisconsin rally jeered after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested they sing 'O Canada' while he was speaking about the trade feud between the two countries.

4. Implant surgery: An Ontario amputee is calling on the province to pay for osseointegration, a new procedure that can lessen pain and help those with prosthetic legs to walk more normally.

5. Plastic bags: Researchers in the U.K. have found that 'biodegradable' and 'compostable' plastic bags are still functional and capable of carrying groceries three years after being disposed of.

One more thing…

Gorilla selfie: A park ranger in the Democratic Republic of the Congo took a selfie with two gorillas that has taken the internet by storm.