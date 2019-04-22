

CTVNews.ca Staff





A series of bombings at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday have killed at least 290 and wounded 500 others in the country's deadliest act of violence in a decade. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Sri Lanka explosions: Government officials say the co-ordinated explosions that ripped through Sri Lanka's capital were carried out by seven suicide bombers from a domestic militant group.

2. Energy sector: In an interview with CTV's Question Period, Premier-designate Jason Kenney said that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called "grand bargain" on energy development died on Alberta's election day.

3. Brain stimulation: The secret to restoring age-related memory loss -- at least temporarily -- could be a series of brief, painless pulses of electricity to the brain.

4. Canadians abroad: A Canadian man found dead in a Mexican community popular with expats was stabbed at least five times, according to local media reports.

5. Stat holidays: The owner of a supermarket chain in Winnipeg says he plans to push the province for change after opening his stores on Good Friday led to him being threatened with a $10,000-per-store fine.

One more thing…

Money Monday: Asking your parents about their financial future can feel odd, but their financial plans will affect your own, depending on how they're planning for retirement.