

CTVNews.ca Staff





The federal environment minister is criticizing those who have questioned the Liberals' climate change plan, and added that she has "no time" for political adversaries who don't believe in climate change.

Plus for "Money Monday," a look at how parents can take advantage of the Child Care Expenses Deduction for tax season.

1. Climate-change deniers: Federal Environment Minister Catherine McKenna says she has "no time" for political adversaries who don’t believe climate change is real.

2. Booze tax: Beer and wine drinkers might have to dig a little deeper into their pockets to pay for a drink as taxes on alcohol sales have increased by 1.5 per cent as of April 1.

3. DACA ending? U.S. President Donald Trump says a deal to help young immigrants will end, and then threatened to pull out of a trade agreement with Mexico unless it does more to stop people from illegally entering the U.S.

4. Search for Kaden: The family of a three-year-old Ontario boy who was swept out of his mother's arms while the pair were trying to escape a flooding river thanked volunteers who have dedicated their time to searching for the boy. The Young family cooked a special Easter dinner for the hundreds of volunteers who have searched for their son Kaden.

5. Jollibee fever: Filipino-Canadians lined up before sunrise in Toronto to attend the Sunday morning grand opening of Jollibee's, a Manila-based restaurant specializing in Filipino food.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": with the income-splitting Family Tax Cut, arts, fitness and textbook tax breaks now off the table, Canadian working parents are nearly out of opportunities to deduct child-care costs on their tax returns. But experts say parents may not be taking full advantage of the Child Care Expenses Deduction, which could be the most valuable option.