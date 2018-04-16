

CTVNews.ca Staff





Thousands remain without power across southern Ontario as a storm continues to batter the region. Former FBI director James Comey has harsh words for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Plus for "Money Monday," a look at how to strategize and ensure you're being paid what you believe you're worth at work.

1. Storm hits: Tens of thousands of people across southern and central Ontario remained without power Monday morning as the province’s massive ice storm transitioned to drenching rain.

2. Comey talks: Former FBI Director James Comey says he thinks that U.S President Donald Trump is "morally unfit" for office.

3. Pipeline tension: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is offering funds and promising legislation to help get the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion moving.

4. Controversial treatment: Chelation therapy has long been scorned by many in the medical community as quackery. But after a major study seemed to question that hardline view, the alternative health treatment is once again going under the microscope.

5. Dress watching: Meghan Markle has remained mum about the details of her wedding gown, but royal experts say they have a good idea of what to expect, and it’ll be nothing like the regal Alexander McQueen gown Kate Middleton wore for her 2011 wedding to Prince William.

And one more thing for "Money Monday": Experts say an effective personal strategy can go a long way to closing gaps in your workplace, especially if you find a co-worker is being paid more than you.