

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's former principal secretary Gerald Butts has handed over texts and notes to the House of Commons Justice Committee days after new evidence submitted by Jody Wilson-Raybould was made public. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Anti-depressant study: Ayahuasca, a psychedelic brew that has been used in spiritual ceremonies in South America, is now under the microscope as a possible treatment for people with severe depression.

2. SNC-Lavalin case: Gerald Butts says he has given the Justice Committee new evidence following former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould's further testimony.

3. Canadians abroad: Quebec woman Edith Blais, who went missing in December while travelling in Burkina Faso, has reportedly been kidnapped and taken to Mali.

4. Royal baby: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem set to once again break from royal tradition with U.K. media reporting that Prince Harry and Meghan will not have their baby in the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital.

5. Hockey history: It's been 100 years since the only time a Stanley Cup series was cancelled after it began when many players were hospitalized due to the Spanish flu pandemic.

One more thing…

Money Monday: Canadian debt levels are rising with the average family now owing $1.78 for each dollar of disposable income, and for those unable to pay their debts, there are two last-resort options.