

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police are searching for two armed men after three people were hospitalized following a daytime shooting in St. Catharines, Ont. Plus, legendary film and television star Burt Reynolds dies at the age of 82.

1. Shooting suspects: Niagara police searched into the night for two armed men following a daytime shooting in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday, that sent three people to hospital.

2. Burt Reynolds: Film and television star Burt Reynolds, known for his performances in "Deliverance," “Boogie Nights” and "Smokey and the Bandit,” has died at the age of 82. Reynolds’ niece said his death was unexpected, but acknowledged that that the actor had health issues.

3. Assault allegations: As a new school year starts, students at the University of Manitoba are being alerted to teachers who are facing sexual assault allegations. The university announced that there are several ongoing investigations involving faculty members on leave, as well as three who remain on campus.

4. NAFTA today: The NAFTA negotiations continue today, after Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland's late-night, 20-minute meeting Thursday with her U.S. counterpart, Robert Lighthizer. Freeland said the meeting was constructive, but offered no other details.

5. Sepsis shoes: A shoe-shopping trip turned into a nightmare when a four-year-old girl in the United Kingdom developed potentially life-threatening sepsis after trying on a shoe without socks. Her mother’s Facebook post about the incident has gone viral, while doctors say the girl likely had a cut on her foot that allowed bacteria to enter her bloodstream.