

CTVNews.ca Staff





In light of U.S. President Donald Trump’s contradictory statements, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says NAFTA negotiators from both countries are still meeting behind closed doors. Plus, an Alberta woman is bringing back a popular western Canada chocolate bar.

1. Trade woes: After U.S. President Donald Trump's fiery press conference, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has defended the Canadian negotiators and said a NAFTA deal is still possible.

2. Senate showdown: Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh gave conflicting testimony Thursday that could tip Senate confirmation votes for or against Trump's Supreme Court nominee.

3. Citizen no more: Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has become the first ever person to have MPs unanimously vote to revoke her honorary Canadian citizenship.

4. Car troubles: Officials say U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose tariffs on Canada’s auto industry would have a negative impact on cross-border relationships for a long time.

5. Sweet treat: A chocolate bar that was a favourite in western Canada is making a resurgence 30 years later thanks to an Alberta woman and her mother’s love for the candy.