

CTVNews.ca Staff





Thousands of people are without power as Hurricane Florence is set to make landfall in North Carolina. Plus, Canadians who work or invest in the marijuana industry will face significant risks when crossing the U.S. border even after legalization.

1. Measuring Florence: Millions of people are in the path of Hurricane Florence as the massive storm closes in on the Carolinas, but just how big is it? CTV News puts the hurricane into perspective.

2. White Helmets: Just before Canada Day, the ambassador to Jordan received a desperate plea from a Syrian White Helmets representative asking Canada for help in an unprecedented rescue mission, reveals a CTV National News investigation by Sally Armstrong, who travelled to Jordan to report on the mission.

3. Cannabis risks: Canadians who work or invest in the marijuana industry will face significant risks when crossing the U.S. border even after the drug becomes legal in Canada next month.

4. Ailing orca: Efforts to find a sick young orca from the Pacific Northwest’s endangered population of killer whales came up empty Thursday and a scientist who tracks the animals declared her dead.

5. Smoke-free: A growing number of university and college campuses across Canada are now entirely smoke-free -- both indoors and out. The Canadian Cancer Society reports that 65 campuses across the country have enacted smoking bans.