

CTVNews.ca Staff





Canadian Facebook users will soon see a voter registration reminder at the top of their newsfeed as part of the social network's effort to promote voter turnout. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Election 2019: The second day of the federal election campaign saw candidates from three parties step down, including a Conservative candidate after posting now-deleted social media posts described as "discriminatory."

2. Ontario bellwether: Situated between Ottawa and Toronto, Peterborough-Kawartha is a riding to watch, thanks to its nearly 40-year record of voting for the party that goes on to form government.

3. Consumer safety: Doctors and victims' families are sounding the alarm over the dangers of table-top ethanol burners and calling for a ban on the popular outdoor products until regulatory safety measures are in place.

4. Knife attack: Police say a 38-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to an alleged machete attack in Toronto's Scarborough neighbourhood that left one woman dead.

5. Unlikely pair: The unlikely pair of animals offered to anyone interested in adopting them together, a miniature horse named Waffles and a goose named Hemingway, have finally found their forever home.

One more thing…

Hurricane Dorian: As the remnants of Hurricane Dorian barrelled towards the Maritimes, a Nova Scotia man and his girlfriend brandished a "middle finger to the storm" by snapping a dramatic photo of him overlooking the weather-beaten coast while holding a beer and a Canadian flag.