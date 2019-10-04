

CTVNews.ca Staff





All the major party leaders are making announcements today after two days of revelations about multiple campaign planes and multiple passports. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Scheer's dual citizenship: While Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has been critical of other leaders' citizenship status in the past, he says never spoke publicly about being a dual Canadian-U.S. citizen because no one asked.

2. Truth Tracker: The Liberals have cited carbon offsetting as a defence for using two planes during the election campaign, but experts warn that it sets a dangerous precedent for "doing good" without actually lowering carbon emissions.

3. Sexual assault: Three former students of a private, all-boys Catholic school in Toronto have pleaded guilty to sexual assault offences in hazing incidents that occurred in the football team's locker room.

4. Amber Alert complaints: A 70-year-old man is facing a mischief charge after he called 911 to "purposely tie up emergency lines" after an Amber Alert was issued to help find five missing children in Ontario.

5. Ocean conservation: After a series of setbacks, a huge floating device designed to clean up an island of garbage floating in the Pacific Ocean is finally catching plastic and other trash.

One more thing…

Instagram fan: NDP leader Jagmeet Singh can now count Grammy Award-winning singer Rihanna under his 'Umbrella' of 270,000 fans online after the R&B singer followed him on Instagram.