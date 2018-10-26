

CTVNews.ca Staff





Will the Liberal government keep their promise to ban handguns and assault weapons? Gun advocates say time is running out. Plus, a Canadian charity is hoping cannabis consumers will start thinking outside the box by recycling used plastic pot packaging to help make prosthetic limbs.

1. Sherman deaths: A lawyer hired by the family of the late billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman is expected to offer an update today on a private investigation into their deaths.

2. Time crunch: Gun control advocates representing those affected by some of Canada’s worst mass shootings say time is running out for the federal government to keep their promise to ban handguns and assault weapons before the 2019 election.

3. Grave thief: Nova Scotia police are asking for the public’s help after nearly 100 brass memorial ladders were stolen from the graves of volunteer firefighters in a cemetery in Bridgewater.

4. Student attire: A principal at a Catholic high school in Ontario has apologized after telling female students that they were putting boys in an "awkward situation" with their skirt length.

5. Pot initiative: Customers have started raising concerns about the amount of packaging that comes with a pot purchase, but a Halifax-based charity has created a unique way to transform the waste into prosthetics for kids.

One more thing...

Disappearing act: A remote island in the northwestern Hawaiian archipelago has all but vanished after a powerful hurricane swept through the region earlier this month.